New Report Reveals That KINGDOM HEARTS III Was The Most-Downloaded Game Of January On The PlayStation Store
Kingdom Hearts III is arguably the most anticipated title by fans of Square Enix's long-running rcrossover role-playing series, bringing Sora's story arc to an end after over 15 years since the first Kingdom Hearts was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2002.
The official PlayStation Blog has reported that Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts III has, almost unsurprisingly, managed to become the most-downloaded title on the PlayStation Store.
With all the hype surrounding the project, especially since Square Enix announced the game in 2013 and fans have been anxiously waiting for the game ever since, there was no doubt in anyone's mind that Kingdom Hearts III was going to do well when it came to sales.
Just yesterday, in fact, Square Enix announced that Kingdom Hearts III had already managed to ship over 5 million copies worldwide; which is no small feat considering the game has only been out for a bit over a week.
Today, the official PlayStation Blog reports that Kingdom Hearts III has also managed to take the number one spot as January's most-donwloaded game on the PlayStation Store; beating out Capcom's highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 remake — which was released four days before Kingdom Hearts III — comfortably sitting in the number one spot.
Given that Kingdom Hearts III was released just recently, it will definitely be interesting to see its sales performance in the coming weeks or months — especially since positive reception and word of mouth are likely to boost sales even more.
KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power.
Kingdom Hearts III is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
