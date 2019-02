New Report Reveals That KINGDOM HEARTS III Was The Most-Downloaded Game Of January On The PlayStation Store

The official PlayStation Blog has reported that Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts III has, almost unsurprisingly, managed to become the most-downloaded title on the PlayStation Store.

KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power.

is arguably the most anticipated title by fans of Square Enix's long-running rcrossover role-playing series, bringing Sora's story arc to an end after over 15 years since the firstwas released for the PlayStation 2 in 2002.With all the hype surrounding the project, especially since Square Enix announced the game in 2013 and fans have been anxiously waiting for the game ever since, there was no doubt in anyone's mind thatwas going to do well when it came to sales.Just yesterday, in fact, Square Enix announced that Kingdom Hearts III had already managed to ship over 5 million copies worldwide ; which is no small feat considering the game has only been out for a bit over a week.Today, the official PlayStation Blog reports thathas also managed to take the number one spot as January's most-donwloaded game on the PlayStation Store; beating out Capcom's highly anticipatedremake — which was released four days before— comfortably sitting in the number one spot.Given thatwas released just recently, it will definitely be interesting to see its sales performance in the coming weeks or months — especially since positive reception and word of mouth are likely to boost sales even more.



Kingdom Hearts III is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.