New SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Stills Reveal Our Best Look Yet At Jim Carrey As Dr. Robotnik

On February 14th (Valentine's Day), Sonic the Hedgehog will arrive in theatres. The upcoming, live-action movie is based on the iconic video game series and character of the same name. Ben Schwartz serves as the voice of Sonic while Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik. The cast also includes James Marsden and Tika Sumpter — Jeff Fowler as director.Recently, some brand new stills from the upcoming video game movie surfaced online and reveal our best look yet at Carrey as the nefarious antagonist. Sonic the Hedgehog also features in a bunch of the stills, speeding around, and charging up to take on Dr. Robotnik — in what look like a climactic battle.We're shown Marsden as Tom Wachowski alongside Sumpter. The latter hasn't featured in much promotional material but these images suggest that she'll serve as a love interest or partner for Marsden's character. Check out the thirteen new images below (via).