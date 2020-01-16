New SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Stills Reveal Our Best Look Yet At Jim Carrey As Dr. Robotnik
These Sonic the Hedgehog stills feature Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski alongside Tika Sumpter, and new looks at the titular speedster.
On February 14th (Valentine's Day), Sonic the Hedgehog
will arrive in theatres. The upcoming, live-action movie is based on the iconic video game series and character of the same name. Ben Schwartz serves as the voice of Sonic while Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik. The cast also includes James Marsden and Tika Sumpter — Jeff Fowler as director.
Recently, some brand new stills from the upcoming video game movie surfaced online and reveal our best look yet at Carrey as the nefarious antagonist. Sonic the Hedgehog also features in a bunch of the stills, speeding around, and charging up to take on Dr. Robotnik — in what look like a climactic battle.
We're shown Marsden as Tom Wachowski alongside Sumpter. The latter hasn't featured in much promotional material but these images suggest that she'll serve as a love interest or partner for Marsden's character. Check out the thirteen new images below (via Gamefragger).
).
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
