 ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Showcases New Trailers For 4 New Characters!
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Showcases New Trailers For 4 New Characters!

Usopp, Nami, Zoro and Sanji are getting the spotlight as new playable characters in the upcoming sequel in the Pirate Warriors frnachise. Hit the jump to check it out!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, is on its way to consoles next year. With that come brand new character trailers for some of the original Straw Hat crew members. Below are trailers for Nami, Usopp, Zoro and Sanji in both their original and new world attire. Check it out below! 

Nami (new world)



Zoro (original)



Zoro (new world)



Sanji (original)



Sanji (new world)



Usopp (original)



Usopp (new world)



Excited for the new game? Share your thoughts in the comments! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 releases, in Japan, on March 26 and the Americas on March 27, for the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch and PC! 
