ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Streams New Character Trailers

Sabo, Lucci and Law are coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. Hit the jump to check out the brand new character trailers for the upcoming game!

With the the brand new One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 game coming this Spring, there are brand new character trailers coming as well! The newest trailers are showcasing three pretty important characters from the series. Sabo, Rob Lucci and Trafalgar Law. Make sure to check out the brand new trailers for the characters below!



Sabo:







Lucci:







Law:







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is coming to the PS4, Switch, Xbox One and PC on March 26th and 27th!

