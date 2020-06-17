ONE-PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Lightning Max Enters The Fight With A New Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment's One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows , is getting a new character added to the roster. Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer for the electrifying Lightning Max!

ONE's hit manga series One-Punch Man, released back in 2012, in the pages of Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump. The series told the story of a man named Saitama, who decides to be a hero for fun, as he makes his way through the world of heroes, with his primary weapon being the ability to end every fight with one punch.

The manga was an instant hit and spawned two seasons of an anime from Madhouse and later J.C. Staff. The show has captivated viewers in the east and then the west, because of the main character's laid-back personality, as he goes through the intense and chaotic world of heroes.

Not long after the release of the series, Bandai Namco Entertainment decided that it was high time for the franchise to get their own video game. Summer 2019 later saw the release of One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.

The arena fighter pitted the characters of the game against each other, all while having the titular hero still being able to end the fight in one punch. The unique addition of Saitama has made the game stand out in a crowd while making its roster grow with each new character.

One such DLC character coming to the game is the chaotic and mighty, Lightning Max! With the new trailer, fans get to see the kinetic action come to life with this awesome character!

With the new character arriving, and still more to come, now is an excellent time to get into One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows! Make sure to share your thoughts on the new characters, and don't forget to check out the new trailer!

In the three-on-three action-fighting game, players form teams of three characters to take on an opposing team. If they choose Saitama, characters must survive long enough for him to arrive through the Hero Arrival System. By performing well in battle with only two characters, players can decrease the amount of time it will take for Saitama to arrive.

Lightning Max is available now on One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows for PS4, Xbox One, and PC!