 PERSONA 5: ROYAL New English Trailer Released Featuring The Phantom Theives
Persona 5: Royal is coming to North America! Hit the jump to check out he brand new English trailer that shows off the Phantom Thieves!

marvelfreek94 | 1/27/2020
Persona 5 Royal is finally coming to the west, this Spring! Recently, thanks to Atlus, a brand new English trailer was released that shows off, exclusively, the Phantom Thieves! Make sure to check out the new trailer and new character, Kasumi, below!



Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5 Royal is coming to the west, on PS4, on March 31st!
