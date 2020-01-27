PERSONA 5: ROYAL New English Trailer Released Featuring The Phantom Theives

Persona 5: Royal is coming to North America! Hit the jump to check out he brand new English trailer that shows off the Phantom Thieves!

Persona 5 Royal is finally coming to the west, this Spring! Recently, thanks to Atlus, a brand new English trailer was released that shows off, exclusively, the Phantom Thieves! Make sure to check out the new trailer and new character, Kasumi, below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5 Royal is coming to the west, on PS4, on March 31st!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE