PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Reveals New Joker Highlight Video

The sequel to Persona 5, Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, is coming! Hit the jump to check out the new character trailer for the main protagonist, Joker!

Set six months after the original game, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, sees our heroes enjoying summer vacation. However, events transpire that force the friends to go on a summer adventure that spans all of Japan. The new game is in an RPG style and features all of the characters from the original game. Recently, Atlus put out a brand new character promo trailer, feauring the main hero, Joker! Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers releases, in Japan, on February 20th for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

