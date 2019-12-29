PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Shows Us A Look At A Couple New Locations

Sapporo City and the jail are showcased in the new peek of the Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers game. Hit the jump to check out the footage!

Japanese TV show Mokyou Dekara Geccha has shown off a peek of new content for Atlus' upcoming game, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. The footage, which can be seen at around the 1:09:24 mark, shows off Sapporo City and the jail, as locations in game. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, releases in Japan on PS4 and Switch, on February 20th!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE