REVISIONS Anime Series Getting Mobile Game Adaptation

The official revisions website has announced that the upcoming mecha anime series is getting a mobile game adaptation. The new game is titled revisions next stage and will be available for both iOS and Android later this year, no specific date or nay other information has been shared.

The ending theme song of the anime is "Curtain Call" by WEAVER. The commercial has new footage of mecha battles, tensions rising between the main characters and shows the obstacles they will need to overcome.

The opening theme song is performed by The Oral Cigarettes and translates to "Do no misunderstand with selfishness". The anime hit screens on January 9, 2019, it premiered on the Fuji TV slot in Japan. Netflix will stream the series one day after, it will be available today.

Cast

Kouki Uchiyama as Daisuke Dojima

Mikako Komatsu as Milo

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Chang Gai Steiner

Rie Takahashi as Chang Lu Steiner

Manaka Iwami as Marin Temari

Soma Saito as Keisuke Asano

Yoko Hikasa as Chiharu Isurugi

Yukari Tamura as Mukyu Isurugi

Houchu Ohtsuka as Nicholas Sato

Takahiro Sakurai as Mikio Dōjima

Aya Endo as Yumiko Yazawa

Masaki Terasoma as Ryōhei Kuroiwa

Nobuo Tobita as Seiichiro Muta

Yuka Terasaki as Kanae Izumi

Revisions is directed by Gorou Taniguchi, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, Makoto Fukami is under series composition, Sunao Chikaoka performs the character design and Shirogumi is the studio animating it.