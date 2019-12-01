ROBOTICS;NOTES DASH Releases New Kou Kimijima Gameplay

Developers 5pb. and Chiyomaru Studio's upcoming visual novel, Robotics;Notes DaSH , has shared a new video focusing on Kou Kimijima gameplay. Here is more on the game.

Developer 5pb. has uploaded a new 4-minute YouTube video to its official channel which focuses on Kou Kimijima gameplay for the upcoming visual novel Robotics;Notes DaSH. The video is dubbed Kou Kimijima Declares War and shows the character in the title doing his thing. DaSH will hit the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on January 31st.



The special edition of Robotics;Notes Otoku Set will include the original game DaSH and the remastered verision of the Robotics;Notes Elite HD title. A limited bonus original drama CD titled Dreamy Place will be attached to the visual novel. The company released a sample on November 12 in its website.



The cast consists of: Ryohei Kimura as Yoshihiro Yachi, Aino Nami as Aki Senomiya, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Hidaka Subaru, Tokui Aozora as Atsushi Otoku, Kaori Natsuka as Shinki Frau, Rikugi Riyuu as Ai Airi, Yamamoto Ayano as Tennoji Temple and Ujida Shinji as Masahiko Fukada.

The original Robotics;Notes game came out on June 2012 for PS3, Xbox 360 and June 2014 for the PS Vita. An anime adaptation with the same name ran from October 12, 2012 to March 22, 2013 and has 22 episodes. Production I.G. animated it, Kazuya Nomura directed it and Jukki Hanada wrote it. Funimation has the English license.

