SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Confirmed For Mainland China Theatrical Release
In just a month's time, Sonic the Hedgehog will race onto theatre screens in his very own live-action movie. Ben Schwartz serves as the voice of the titular character while Jim Carrey plays the nefarious Dr. Robotnik (A.K.A. Eggman). James Marsden and Tika Sumpter also star while Jeff Fowler directs.
A reputable source has taken to social media with a new poster for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and word that it will get a theatrical release in Mainland China.
Recently, Daniel Ahmad took to Twitter to reveal that the upcoming video game movie will get a theatrical release in Mainland China. Ahmad has proven himself to be a reliable source countless times in the past but; if you're not willing to simply take the source's word for it, they paired the information with a new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog.
This poster is clearly meant for Chinese audiences. It's cool, colouful, and simple — featuring such franchise iconography as a golden ring as well as the titular speedster. You can check it out for yourself below (via Gamefragger):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
