TALES OF VESPERIA: DEFINITIVE EDITION Shares Launch Trailer

Developer BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.'s upcoming anime role-playing game, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition , has released a new launch trailer celebrating the game is almost out. Here is more.

The official 876TV (Bandai Namco) YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.33-minute launch trailer for the anime role-playing game Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition. The video previews various scenes from the game, cinematic sequences, presents the characters' relationships and announces the game is out now.

The game is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on January 11, 2019. This is the first time the game will be available for the PS4, Switch and Steam. The Definitive Edition has full HD graphics, new music tracks, mini-games, new bosses and several unreleased costume DLC.

The main characters are: Yuri, Estelle, Karol, Rita, Raven, Judith, Repede and two mysterious new characters that have not been specified. The player can form the team with characters from that list and battle with new Mystic Artes and skills.

