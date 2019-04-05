The Japanese Trailer For Paramount's SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Film Reveals December Release Date In Japan

Online backlash for the design of Sonic in Paramount's live-action adaptation of the beloved Sega mascot has led to the studio announcing that they will be revising the speedster's VFX.

A recently released Japanese trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog has revealed that the film will be released in December overseas. The film is currently slated to open in North America in November, though that now appears to be in question as Paramount and the film's director, Jeff Fowler, vowed to change Sonic's design after fans complained about the look of the beloved Sega character in the film.



The film also has an alternate title in Japan, simply going by Sonic the Movie, instead of Sonic the Hedgehog.



Ben Schwartz provides the voice for Sonic, with James Marsden and Jim Carrey co-starring. No details yet have been revealed about a Japanese voice cast.







