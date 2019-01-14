The Latest Gameplay Trailer For Square Enix's LEFT ALIVE Spotlights The Invasion Of Novo Slava
Left Alive is Square Enix's upcoming brand new shooter with elements of survival that's being created by the legends and stars of Japanese video game development. The famed group includes acclaimed producer Toshifumi Nabeshima (the Armored Core series), art designer Yoji Shinkawa (the Metal Gear Solid franchise), and illustrator Takayuki Yanase (Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Xenoblade Chronicles X).
According to Square Enix, their upcoming Left Alive (set in the Front Mission universe) will be a mature title, and the game's latest trailer spotlights the first seconds of the invasion of Novo Slava...
The game will have players exploring the long history of humanity's failures, as they take control of three protagonists during the invasion of Novo Slava in distant 2127. The title is set in the Front Mission universe, which means that you will also have a chance to see the true power of futuristic weaponry, including Wanzers, a key component of various military combined arms operations in the FM world.
The latest gameplay trailer for Left Alive gives us a glimpse of the Garmoniyan invasion and the video suggests that Square Enix is trying to create a more mature storyline, but Armored Core and Front Mission fans shouldn’t be worried, as the developers apparently pay a lot of attention to creating a balance between the sections in which you’re on foot and those in which you pilot a Wanzer.
Take a look:
LEFT ALIVE tells a human story of survival from the perspective of three different protagonists during the devastating invasion set in war-torn Novo Slava in 2127. Experience the massive power gap between man and machine in pulse-pounding encounters: face off against powerfully armed troops, armored vehicles and towering mechs. Uncover the full story behind the war through the eyes of three different characters: as you progress through the game, experience multiple story paths each requiring bold decisions with desperate consequences.
Left Alive will be available for PlayStation 4 and Steam on the 5th of March.
