The RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake Has Managed To Sell A Very Respectable 4 Million Units
Bringing back all of the much-needed classic elements from the survival horror genre, Capcom's Resident Evil 2 is just the return to form that many fans of the long-running series had been clamouring for.
The Resident Evil 2 remake has been doing a lot better than Capcom could have ever anticipated, this time shipping over 4 million units within its first month since launch.
Over the years, the Resident Evil series had become somewhat stale, especially because it had — almost in its entirety — gotten rid of the survival horror genre in favour of the action the series was never known for.
This isn't the case at all with Resident Evil 2, and sales numbers also show that the game — just as much as the franchise — is alive and kicking, and not in a zombie kind of way.
Recently, Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 2 remake has managed to sell an impressive 4 million units within a month since the game's launch; exceeding all expectations that the developer had for this series' revival. It is worth mentioning that 3 of these 4 million units were sold within its first weekend, which is already an impressive feature in and of itself.
Earlier this month, Capcom also revealed that Resident Evil 5 was the best-selling title in the series' history. This may be due to how successful Resident Evil 4 was, especially since Resident Evil 5 is one of the most divisive titles in the entire series, but it is still an achievement worth celebrating.
Hopefully, Capcom takes note of the success that the Resident Evil 2 remake has been having, and work on getting the series back to its survival horror roots. Resident Evil 2 has proven to be a massive success, and sales like these reflect what the players want, so we'll be eagerly waiting to see what Capcom has in store for the iconic survival horror series in the future.
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.
