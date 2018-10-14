TOUHOU CANNONBALL Mobile Game Has Been Revealed, New Trailer

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 25 second promotional video for the new board game turned into a smartphone game, Touhou Cannonball. The video does not reveal much gameplay and mechanics since it serves as an announcement trailer only, it states that this mobile game is based on the board game of the same name.



However, details from the Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai 2018 state that this mobile game will have known characters like Reimu Hakurei and Marisa Kirisame. The game will play like a regular board game, rolling dice and moving through the board while earning money and having battles. Reimu is played by Akari Kitou and Marisa Kirisame is played by Minami Iinuma.