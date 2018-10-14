TOUHOU CANNONBALL Mobile Game Has Been Revealed, New Trailer
The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 25 second promotional video for the new board game turned into a smartphone game, Touhou Cannonball. The video does not reveal much gameplay and mechanics since it serves as an announcement trailer only, it states that this mobile game is based on the board game of the same name.
Developer Quatro A's upcoming Tohou Cannonball mobile game has been officially announced and attached a trailer to with the announcement. Here is more information on the game.
However, details from the Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai 2018 state that this mobile game will have known characters like Reimu Hakurei and Marisa Kirisame. The game will play like a regular board game, rolling dice and moving through the board while earning money and having battles. Reimu is played by Akari Kitou and Marisa Kirisame is played by Minami Iinuma.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]