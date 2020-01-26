Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, And Lil Yachty Feature In Official SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Music Video
Sonic the Hedgehog will be racing into theatres on February 14th in his very own live-action feature film. Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey star as the titular speedster and Dr. Robotnik respectively while James Marsden and Tika Sumpter play Tom and Maddie Wachowski respectively. Jeff Fowler directs.
A new music video for a Sonic the Hedgehog movie original song by Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, and Sueco the Child has been released online. Check it out...
The upcoming movie will feature an original song by Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, and Sueco the Child called "Speed Me Up". An official music video for this song was recently released online and features 16-bit visuals and recreations of the aforementioned quartet of rappers.
Both the song and video feature a plethora of references to Sonic the Hedgehog history such as a SEGA Genesis, Tails, Knuckles, golden rings, and much more. Check out the music video for yourself below (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
