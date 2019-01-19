YO-KAI WATCH 4 Video Game Shares Its Second Promotional Video

Developer Level-5's upcoming role-playing game, Yo-Kai Watch 4, has released its second promotional video. Here is more on the title.

The official LEVEL5ch YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.54-promotional video for the upcoming anime role-playing game Yo-Kai Watch 4. The video has new footage from the game, it introduces the main characters, settings, some mechanics of the game, action as well as cinematic sequences and confirms the exclusive release for the Nintendo Switch this year.



This new title is connecting the three worlds that can be found in the original Yo-kai Watch Shadowside: Oni-o no Fukkatsu franchise. More specifically, it will combine the worlds of both Keita and Shin, two protagonists.



The game was delayed from winter 2018, it's original release date, to spring 2019. The site states the delay was in order to improve the quality and release a project that will make users feel satisfied. The developer apologizes for inconveniences and appreciates understanding from fans.







Yo-Kai Watch 4 hits the Nintendo Switch this year

