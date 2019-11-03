HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION To Be Released Tomorrow On Blu-ray And DVD

The Battle Olympia tournament at Heaven’s Arena is about to begin! Gon, Killua, Kurapika and Leorio plan on watching the matches along with the other Hunters and VIPs in attendance. As they wait, a raid by the Shadow ends the festivities.

VIZ Media has recently announced that Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission will be released on home media tomorrow; available as a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack, or as a Standard Edition — both of which including the English dub and Japanese subtitled dialogue. The film is produced by MADHOUSE animation and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, who has been credited for directing some episodes of Onii-chan Dakedo Ai Sae Areba Kankei Nai yo ne-, as well as Minami-ke: Tadaima, and more recently the Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation. Earlier this year, the film was finally released in the U.S., after having released in 2013 Japan. According to Brian Ige — Vice President of VIZ Media's Animation Division. The Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will retail for an MSRP of $29.98 USD/$34.99 CAN, while the Standard Edition DVD will retail for an MSRP of $19.98 USD/$24.99 CAN.



Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on the 12th of March.