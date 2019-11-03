HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION To Be Released Tomorrow On Blu-ray And DVD
VIZ Media has recently announced that the home media release of Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission will be releasing tomorrow; available as a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack, or as a Standard Edition — both of which including the English dub and Japanese subtitled dialogue.
VIZ Media has recently announced that they will be releasing the Keiichiro Kawaguchi-directed Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission feature film tomorrow; available on Blu-ray and DVD.
Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission is produced by MADHOUSE animation and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, who has been credited for directing some episodes of Onii-chan Dakedo Ai Sae Areba Kankei Nai yo ne-, as well as Minami-ke: Tadaima, and more recently the Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation.
Earlier this year, Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission was finally released in the U.S., after having released in 2013 Japan. According to Brian Ige — Vice President of VIZ Media's Animation Division — "Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission thrilled audiences earlier this year during its limited U.S. theatrical release", as he also reveals that they are "excited to offer the home media release to HUNTER X HUNTER fans and those who missed out on its run in theaters."
The Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will retail for an MSRP of $29.98 USD/$34.99 CAN, while the Standard Edition DVD will retail for an MSRP of $19.98 USD/$24.99 CAN.
The Battle Olympia tournament at Heaven’s Arena is about to begin! Gon, Killua, Kurapika and Leorio plan on watching the matches along with the other Hunters and VIPs in attendance. As they wait, a raid by the Shadow ends the festivities.
Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on the 12th of March.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]