Lucasfilm And Viz Media Partner To Create STAR WARS: THE LEGENDS OF LUKE SKYWALKER: THE MANGA
Inspired by the Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy award-winning author's Journey To Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ken Liu (The Paper Menagerie, The Dandelion Dynasty) has now helped to create a new piece of must-read literature in the Star Wars universe - this time in manga form.
It's been 43 years since Star Wars: A New Hope hit theaters and the stories in the Skywalker Saga are still unfolding, with the latest to come in the form of a manga. Read on for details on the new book!
Thanks to a collaboration from Lucasfilm (Star Wars) and publishing and entertainment powerhouse Viz Media (Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, Pokémon) fans now have a brand new paperback adventure - Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker: The Manga.
The book made its debut on January 14th and has a ticket price of $14.99 and can be picked up here. Check out the cover for Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker: The Manga below.
A group of renowned manga artists also lend their talents to the new book, including Akira Himekawa (Legend of Zelda), Haruichi (Leia Organa: Ordeal of the Princess), Subaru (The Tale of Lugubrious Moat), Akira Fukuya and Takashi Kisaki (The Starship Graveyard).
With so many talented people working together on this new series, it proves a must grab for fans of both the Star Wars universe and the manga medium. But what do you think? Is this something you're going to add to your collection?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments! In the meantime if you haven't seen it yet, feel free to check out the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!
When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren.
Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker: The Manga is now available in paperback for $14.99. Elsewhere, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing.
