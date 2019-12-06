New Haunting Kawaii Cat Adventure Game, CAT LADY, Promised by ROSE CITY GAMES And VIZ MEDIA

Coming off the massive success of their first joint foray into indie game publishing, The World Next Door, VIz Media and Rose City Games are poised to make another big splash with what co-founder of Rose City Games, Will Lewis says is a "delightful game with a fun story that blends whimsy, talking cats and spooky action to make for plenty of paw-some gameplay."



Indeed, from the twenty-two second teaser trailer, Cat Lady looks like a lot of fun. While it hasn't been officially stated which platforms the game will be available on upon release, the artistic style heavily implies Nintendo Switch, and as The World Next Door was available on Mac and PC as well, it's probably safe to say Cat Lady will follow suit.







For such a short preview, it does sell the concept of feline-flinging quite effectively. We'll be keeping an eye on this as it develops. In the meantime, are you excited about this latest collaboration between Viz Media and Rose City Games? Sound off in the comments!