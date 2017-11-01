VIZ Media Announces BORUTO:NARUTO THE MOVIE Preorders And Manga Series!

On March, 28th, BORUTO:NARUTO THE MOVIE will be available as a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack, as well as Standard Edition DVD. Masashi Kishimoto's smash hit follows the rebellious son of the legendary ninja. The film will include English dub, Japanese dialogue and English subtitle options.

An inconceivable foe lies in wait as Sasuke, the Five Kage and Boruto with a determination of steel, charge into another dimension! With Naruto as the Seventh Hokage, Hidden Leaf Village is planning to host the Chunin Exams to train new shinobi from the village and from five of their allied villages. Among the entrants are Sasuke's daughter, Sarada, who adores Naruto, Mitsuki, an exceptionally talented yet mysterious shinobi… And Boruto, Naruto's son who shows great potential, but despises his father.

Sasuke, who’s been on a mission, appears before Naruto to warn of a strange impending danger he has sensed. Shrouded with an evil aura, Momoshiki and Kinshiki appear during the Exams and attempt to weaken and kidnap Naruto. Boruto is petrified and unable to do a thing while Sasuke guards him. As Naruto steps in front to shield them, he smiles faintly and disappears in front of Boruto.



