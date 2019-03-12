VIZ Media Closes Out The Year With Three New Home Media And Publishing Releases

It looks like fans of Viz Media releases can expect three more releases before the holiday.The only home media release that will be happening is theBlu Ray Set 5, which will be available on December 3rd, continuing to chronicle the fight between Ichigo and the Arrancars with bonus features to boot.As far as manga goes,- a popular Shonen Jump series - receives it's print and digital review today, whilewill receive a hardcover deluxe edition on December 17th.All of the details for each are below so check it out and let us know what you think in the comments!

New Home Media for December:



BLEACH Blu-ray Set 5

Blu-ray MSRP: $54.97 U.S. / $63.99 CAN ·

Available December 3rd

As Ichigo fears the growing strength of the Hollow within him, the Soul Society detects an attack on the World of the Living by Arrancars—Hollows with Soul Reaper powers created by the traitor Sosuke Aizen! Ichigo rushes to the aid of his friends, but his Hollow interferes. Can Ichigo master his inner self in time to help defeat the threat of the Arrancars? And who are the mysterious Visoreds who are interested in recruiting him? Set 5 features 28 episodes on four Blu-ray discs (Eps. 112-139). Bonus features include a VIZ staff commentary track that is available for select episodes, digital art gallery and clean opening and endings.



New Publishing Releases for December:



JUJUTSU KAISEN

By Gege Akutami

MSRP: $9.99 U.S. / $12.99 CAN ·

Rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens

Available December 3rd

In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!



NO LONGER HUMAN

By Junji Ito

MSRP: $34.99 U.S. / $46.99 CAN ·

Rated ‘M’ for Mature Readers

Available December 17th

Plagued by a maddening anxiety, the terrible disconnect between his own concept of happiness and the joy of the rest of the world, Yozo Oba plays the clown in his dissolute life, holding up a mask for those around him as he spirals ever downward, locked arm-in-arm with death. Osamu Dazai’s immortal―and supposedly autobiographical―work of Japanese literature, is perfectly adapted here into a manga by Junji Ito. The imagery wrenches open the text of the novel one line at a time to sublimate Yozo’s mental landscape into something even more delicate and grotesque. This is the ultimate in art by Ito, proof that nothing can surpass the terror of the human psyche.

Which of these releases will you be picking up this holiday season?