FUNKO: New ECCC Exclusive Funkos Reveal DBZ's Porunga And FAIRY TAIL's Gajeel
With Emerald City Comic Con coming in March, Funko decided to show the audience that was attending, what the exclusive Pops were going to be this year. Any fan of anime will be very pleased as the two reveals are Porunga from Dragon Ball Z, in six glorious inches, and Gajeel the iron Dragon Slayer from the hit series Fairy Tail! THe former comes with an awesome dragon ball base while the latter is in a battle ready stance. check out the pictures of the figurines below!
Funko revealed its new ECCC exclusive Pops and needless to say; anime is in the air. Hit the jump to check out what they have in store!
Planning on buying a ticket to ECCC for next month? Planning on picking up these awesome Pops? Share your thoughts in the comments!
