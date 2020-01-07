FunimationCon To Premiere DECA-DENCE And BY THE GRACE OF THE GODS TV Anime

In addition to special guests and panels, anime fans who attend this month's virtual FunimationCon celebration will be able to see the first episode of Deca-Dence and By the Grace of the Gods.

We first reported on Funimation's virtual FunimationCon convention last month and more details continue to be revealed before the online fan summit officially kicks off this Friday, July 3. Those who tune in to the virtual event will be able to see Deca-dence (Dekadansu), a Summer 2020 TV anime and By the Grace of the Gods (Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko), a Fall 2020 TV anime before their official broadcast in Japan. The former is slated to premiere just a few days later but By the Grace of the Gods doesn't begin broadcasting until October.

Deca-dence is an original work from Studio NUT (Saga of Tanya the Evil, FLCL Alternative) that's set in a post-apocalyptic landscape where giant monsters known as Gadolls have wiped out 90% of the world's population. The surviving population has banded together in a 10,000 ft tall mobile fortress named Deca-dence . The anime follows a young girl named Natsume who lost her family and her right arm in a Gadoll attack and a veteran warrior named Kaburagi who's lost his will to fight.

By the Grace of the Gods is an adaptation of the ongoing Japanese light novel series written by Roy and illustrated by Ririnra. Maho Films (If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord) is animating the series which has Takeyuki Yanase directing from a script adapted by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. The anime is an isekai where a 40-year-old Japanese man is reincarnated in a RPG-like fantasy land as an 8-year-old boy where he is befriended by a group of slime monsters.

In addition to these two anime premieres and the previously announced panels, Funimationcon will also include an eSports video game tournament for My Hero One’s Justice 2 featuring the voice actors of the anime, an interview with legendary Dragon Ball Goku voice actor Masako Nozawa, a Listeners panel featuring a Q&A with the voice actors, a cosplay showdown for charity and more.

Click here to register for Free!