BERSERK OF GLUTTONY Anime English Dub To Premiere On Crunchyroll This Week

Crunchyroll has announced that the English dub of the Berserk of Gluttony anime will be coming to the streaming platform. In fact, the first episode is set to go live on Wednesday, July 31.

Berserk of Gluttony is an adaptation of the Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by fame. The series premiered on the user-generated novel publishing website Shosetsuka ni Naro in January 2017. It was moved to Kakuyomu in March 2022.

Set in a world where magical skills shape your destiny, Fate Graphite is born with Gluttony. A seemingly useless curse of unending hunger, he soon discovers its true potential — he can devour the skill of anyone he kills to feed his appetite. The series follows Fate on his fate to grow stronger, while also discovering a sinister plot involving his skill, his friends, and his own family's lineage.

With the first episode of the English-dubbed anime series hitting Crunchyroll tomorrow, the English cast and crew for Episode 1 has been revealed:

Fate voiced by Garret Storms

voiced by Garret Storms Greed voiced by Chris Gardner

voiced by Chris Gardner Roxy voiced by Emily Hornsby

voiced by Emily Hornsby Rafale voiced by Landon McDonald

voiced by Landon McDonald Hado voiced by Chris Rager

voiced by Chris Rager Memil voiced by Emily Ernst

voiced by Emily Ernst Kasim voiced by Matthew Elkins

voiced by Matthew Elkins Sahara voiced by Hollis Beck

voiced by Hollis Beck Bartender voiced by Matt Thurston

The crew includes:

Voice Director: Jeremy Inman

Jeremy Inman Producer: Samantha Herek

Samantha Herek Adaptation: Jessica Sluys

Jessica Sluys Mixer: Neal Malley

Neal Malley Engineer: Zachary Davis

Berserk of Gluttony is directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa (ORIENT) at studio ACGT, with series composition by Mariko Kunisawa (Ascendance of a Bookworm), character designs by Takafumi Furusawa (EDENS ZERO animation director) and music by Yuichi Ono.

Following the debut of Episode 1, English dubs of the remaining episodes will premiere weekly on Crunchyroll.

The original anime series aired from October 5th through December 21, 2023. The first season consists of 12 episodes.

In addition to the light novel series and anime series, there's also a manga adaptation, illustrated by Daisuke Takino, in Micro Magazine's online magazine Comic Ride. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the novels and manga in July 2020.