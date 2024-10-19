MF GHOST Season 2 English Dubs Arrive On Crunchyroll This Weekend

Japan adopts self-driving electric automobiles and renders most gas engines obsolete by 202X. The fastest cars find new life in the MFG, a racing circuit held on Japanese motorways. Drivers from around the world race for a shot at the title. Kanata Rivington returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG—and to find his father. Can he win the title and find answers? Buckle up and push it to the limit!

At this point, it appears that only the first episode will be released with English dubs on Sunday, suggesting a bit of a lag between when new episodes premiere and when they are released in English.

Many of the teasers and visuals for Season 2 have focused on the difficult weather conditions our racers will be dealing with. The description for Season 2 Episode 1 (Episode 13 overall) reads:

Katagiri Kanata shows what he's made of in the race on the Ashinoko track! With daring drifts through the dangerous "Death Zone," he secures a provisional eighth place despite tough competition and technical challenges.

MF Ghost Seaso n2 is directed by Toshihito Naka (Initial D Legend 2: Racer) at studio Felix Film, with series composition by Kenichi Yamashita (The tale of outcasts), character designs by Naoyuki Onda (PSYCHO-PASS) and music by Akio Dobashi (Yozakura Quartet).