SOLO LEVELING -REAWAKENING- English Dubbed Trailer Arrives Ahead Of This Week's Theatrical Release

With Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- arriving in theaters this Friday, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have shared an English dubbed trailer for the highly anticipated omnibus film.

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige with animation production from A-1 Pictures and motion graphics by Production I.G, Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- features a specially edited recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season. The music is by Hiroyuki Sawano and TOMORROW X TOGETHER with character design by Tomoko Sudo and monster design by Hirotaka Tokuda.

The synopsis reads:

Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a "gate" which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called "hunters" have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.

Below is the English dubbed trailer for Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- along with the Japanese and English Voice cast.

Japanese Voice Cast:

Sung Jinwoo voiced by Taito Ban

Yoo Jinho voiced by Genta Nakamura

Sung Jinah voiced by Haruna Mikawa

Cha Hae-in voiced by Reina Ueda

Choi Jong-in voiced by Daisuke Hirakawa

Baek Yoonho voiced by Hiroki Touchi

Go Gunhee voiced by Banjo Ginga

Woo Jinchul voiced by Makoto Furukawa

English Voice Cast:

Sung Jinwoo voiced by Aleks Le

Yoo Jinho voiced by Justin Briner

Sung Jinah voiced by Rebecca Wang

Cha Hae-in voiced by Michelle Rojas

Choi Jong-in voiced by Ian Sinclair

Baek Yoonho voiced by Christopher R. Sabat

Go Gunhee voiced by Kent Williams

Woo Jinchul voiced by SungWon Cho

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- sounds like the perfect refresher ahead of Season 2 of the anime. It has already been confirmed that Solo Leveling Season 2 will premiere in January 2025 on Crunchyroll, which is also where you can watch the entire first season of the show.

Solo Leveling is an adaptation of the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong. The series follows Sung Jinwoo, the world's weakest hunter who awakens after being slain by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon with knowledge of "the system" that's leveling him up in every way. As only he can see the program, he's "inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned him." Season 2 will continue to focus on Jinwoo's development while also turning "a spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up."

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- arrives in theaters in the United States and Canada this Friday, December 6th.