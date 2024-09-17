SOLO LEVELING Season 2 Announces 2025 Premiere Date; Confirms Theatrical Recap Film

Over the weekend, there were reports of a Solo Leveling theatrical release for the upcoming second season of the anime. That has now been confirmed in addition to a premiere window for Season 2.

Announced during Aniplex Online Fest and shared online via Twitter/X, Solo Leveling Season 2 will premiere in January 2025. The announcement was also accompanied by a brand-new piece of key art.

In addition to the 2025 release window, it was also confirmed that Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- will be coming to theaters. This is a special edited version of the first season compiled with the first two episodes of the second season that will be screened in theaters around the world.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- will be released in Japan on November 29th and in Korea on November 28th. Althoguh we do have confirmation it will come to other regions, there were no additional dates. Of course, with the second season premiering in January 2025, one would assume it would have to arrive in theaters before then.

Based on the South Korean web novel written by Chugong, Solo Leveling follows a notoriously weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo who is given the chance of a lifetime when he is selected as the sole Player of the System and granted the ability to grow in strength without limit — something no other hunter is able to do.

Season 1 of the anime adaptation is available to stream on Crunchyroll, which offers the following synopsis:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

In the pilot episode of ANIPLEX After Hours, Solo Leveling producer Sota Furuhashi teased that Season 2 will continue to focus on Jinwoo's development while also turning "a spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up."

Solo Leveling Season 2 is in development at A-Pictures with Shunsuke Nakashige returning as director. Season 1 was met with rave reviews and currently sits at a perfect 100% among critics with an audience score of 82%.

Solo Leveling began as a web novel serialized in Kakao's digital comic and fiction platform KakaoPage, but was later published by D&C Media. The novel was licensed in English by Yen Press. The webtoon adaptation was also serialized in KakaoPage, and has also been licensed in English by Yen Press.