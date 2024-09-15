SOLO LEVELING Season 2 Theatrical Release Leaked; "ReAwakening" To Hit Theaters In November

Anime Expo 2024 provided fans with our first look at Solo Leveling Season 2 with a teaser trailer. The upcoming season, officially titled Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, doesn't yet have a release date, but a new rumor online suggests a theatrical release this fall.

In a now-deleted post on Twitter/X, SoloLevelingDNC announced that there will be a theatrical screening of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-. The theatrical screening, titled "ReAwakening," will feature a special edition of Season 1 and the first two episodes of Season 2.

It will reportedly be released in Korea on November 28th and Japan on November 29th. The announcement trailer suggests that it will be release in additional countries as well, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Solo Leveling Season 2 is in development at A-1 Pictures. The first season of the anime series debuted in January 2024 with 12 episodes covering the first three volumes of the webtoon, Season 2 is expected to pick up with Volume 4.

In the pilot episode of ANIPLEX After Hours, Solo Leveling producer Sota Furuhashi revealed that Season 2 will continue to focus on Jinwoo's development while also turning "a spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up."

For those unfamiliar with the series, the synopsis reads:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Solo Leveling Season 1 was met with rave reviews from critics and fans alike. It currently sits at a perfect 100% among critics with an equally impressive 82% Audience Score.

The series is based on the South Korean web novel written by Chugong that was serialized in Kakao's digital comic platform KakaoPage beginning in 2016. There's also a webtoon adaptation illustrated by Jang Sung-rak was first serialized in March 2018.

While we all wait for confirmation of when Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- will premiere, we can say with certainty that the new season will stream on Crunchyroll when it does arrive. We just now have to wait and see if we'll first get the theatrical screening, and if it will be shown in North American theaters.