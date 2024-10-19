THE BEGINNING AFTER THE END Anime Coming To Crunchyroll In 2025

The reincarnation adventure fantasy series The Beginning After the End is getting an anime adaptation. Announced today, the highly anticipated series will stream on Crunchyroll in 2025. A teaser visual and preview video have already been shared online via the anime's newly launched website.

The Beginning After the End is a web novel and manhwa written by TurtleMe and illustrated by Fuyuki23. The story follows the powerful King Grey who is reborn into a world of magic and monsters as a child named Arthur. Equipped with memories of his past life, he begins his journey of becoming a strong warrior once again.

TurtleMe provided his own synopsis for the story on the website, writing:

The story follows the life of the most powerful king in history, Grey, who suddenly reincarnates as a powerless baby named Arthur in a world of magic. Despite his struggles, he grows in this “second life” through the love of his family and friends.

Alongside his description was a teaser visual showing Arthur gazing at a grand landscape filled with a sense of adventure. "A large shadow that doesn’t seem to belong to a child lurks, as well as the bodies of soldiers on the ground, giving the visual a sense of slight edge of discord," TurtleMe teases.

The 40-second preview trailer showers the power and strength of King Grey, who mercilessly slays his enemies, but is then reincarnated into the body of a cute baby.

"It raises expectations for how Arthur’s new life will unfold," says TurtleMe. "At the end, there is a glimpse of a boy wearing a mask...! Certain other characters make an appearance. In addition, some of the characters have voices, so please pay attention to those as well."

The Beginning After the End is directed by Keitarou Motonaga (Digimon Adventure tri) with series composition by Takamitsu Kono, character designs by Masami Sueoka, and music by Keiji Inai. TurtleMe is serving as story supervisor. Studio A-CAT is performing the animation.

TurtleMe also shared a lengthier comment, expressing his excitement for the anime adaptation and thanking fans for their support which made it possible.

Dear viewers in Japan, I am grateful to announce that The Beginning After the End is being adapted into an anime, a milestone made possible by your incredible support. Having grown up reading manga, it’s an honor to have my story recognized in the birthplace of anime and manga, one of my first influences in writing. I’d like to thank Studio A-Cat for their hard work in adapting the story into an animation and Crunchyroll for making this all happen. Working with them has been a pleasure to bring this story to life in a new form. My sincerest gratitude for your generous support and for celebrating this milestone with me!

Crunchyroll has already confirmed it will stream the series when it debuts in 2025.