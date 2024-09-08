TOWER OF GOD SEASON 2 "Workshop Battle" Premieres Next Month; Stray Kids Performing New Theme Songs

Tower of God fans have been ascending the tower in Season 2 since early July and this October, the anime series will kick off "The Workshop Battle" arc. It was announced on both the anime's website and social media channels that "The Workshop Battle" arc will begin on October 6th.

It was also announced that Stray Kids is returning to perform the new opening and ending theme songs for the upcoming second cour of the series. Stray Kids previously performed the opening and ending theme songs for Season 1 of Tower of God.

"After four years and a half since Season 1 of "Tower of God," Stray Kids will be singing the OP/ED of this series once again!" Stray Kids said in a statement. "We are truly honored to be chosen to sing for this series for the second time."

"Both the OP and the ED are new songs we created, thinking about Bam and the other characters so that these songs can coexist within the world of "Tower of God: WORKSHOP BATTLE," they continued. "We hope that our songs will help you enjoy "Tower of God: WORKSHOP BATTLE" even more!"

For a quick refresher, you can listen to Tower of God Season 1's opening theme, "Top," from Stray Kids below.

The Tower of God anime is an adaptation of the South Korean manhwa released as a weboon written an illustrated by S.I.U. The manhwa was adapted into an anime series by Telecom Animation Film and first premiered in 2020. Crunchyroll currently licenses the anime for streaming, and describes it the series:

Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.

Tower of God Season 2 began airing in July and is currently simulcasting on Crunchyroll. The latest updated story description reads:

Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn.