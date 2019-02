Check Out This Video That Shows Us What DRAGON BALL SUPER Would Look Like With The DRAGON BALL Z Art Style

is the latest series in the long-running Dragon Ball franchise created by Akira Toriyama all the way back in 1989; taking place a few months after Goku and Vegeta defeated Buu.Due to the advancements in different techniques used by the animators of, the show looks considerably cleaner than— which is something that is a bit of a hit or miss for some long-time fans of the series.The art style inisn't bad, it's just different — which is why themovie was such a breath of fresh air, since the animation looked like it came right back from the 90s.Ever wondered whatcould look like if the same techniques used inwere still being used by the artists? This new video, featuring images edited by Twitter user RenanFNA , shows us whatwould look if it had come out in the 90s; and it is as glorious as it is nostalgic.The artist even gives Trunks his old purple hair, which is likely one of the most controversial changes done to a character in theseries.Check it out: