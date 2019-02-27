Check Out This Video That Shows Us What DRAGON BALL SUPER Would Look Like With The DRAGON BALL Z Art Style
Dragon Ball Super is the latest series in the long-running Dragon Ball franchise created by Akira Toriyama all the way back in 1989; taking place a few months after Goku and Vegeta defeated Buu.
This new video gives us a good idea of what Dragon Ball Super could look like if the artists were using the classic art style from the Dragon Ball Z series.
Due to the advancements in different techniques used by the animators of Dragon Ball Super, the show looks considerably cleaner than Dragon Ball Z — which is something that is a bit of a hit or miss for some long-time fans of the series.
The art style in Dragon Ball Super isn't bad, it's just different — which is why the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie was such a breath of fresh air, since the animation looked like it came right back from the 90s.
Ever wondered what Dragon Ball Super could look like if the same techniques used in Dragon Ball Z were still being used by the artists? This new video, featuring images edited by Twitter user RenanFNA, shows us what Dragon Ball Super would look if it had come out in the 90s; and it is as glorious as it is nostalgic.
The artist even gives Trunks his old purple hair, which is likely one of the most controversial changes done to a character in the Dragon Ball Super series.
Check it out:
