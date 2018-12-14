DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY 3 New TV Spots Released For The New Film

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is swiftly approaching theaters in North America and Japan is fueling the excitement with three new TV spots! Hit the jump to see!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has released this week in Japan and also its English dub had its premier, in California, on December 13th. The film has been a massive sucess so far and hasn't lost any momentum! But what more can any fan expect when we get to see the canon reveal of Broly and Gogeta in Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form? Recently, Japan released three brand new TV spots for the film that can be viewed below and feature All of the new characters and some more action packed footage of the fight scenes.















Expect a novel adaption of the film to release on December 14th. The movie will follow the events of Dragon Ball Super and will feature never before seen characters, like Goku's mother Gine. Excited for the film? Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases in the US and Canada on January 16th!

