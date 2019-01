DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Becomes The First Anime To Hit IMAX Theaters In The U.S.

Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action martial arts shonen anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly , has become the first anime to hit IMAX theaters in the U.S.A. Here are the details on the screenings.

Click the link to find out if any theater near you is screening the film in the giant screen. Dragon Ball keeps making history. The new Saiyan flick, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now the first anime to ever hit the IMAX screen in the U.S.A. There are limited IMAX theaters that will be screening the film on January 16, just one day.if any theater near you is screening the film in the giant screen.

Studio Toei Animation announced that the 4DX screenings of anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be getting a "4DX Broly Edition". This new edition will be available in the "4DX Extreme" screenings which make Broly's point of view even stronger. Motion seats, water, wind and light effects will be added to Broly's scenes in the film, specially in the Goku and Vegeta fight on the ice planet and space. The new "4DX Broly Edition" will be out on January 11.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has earned over 3.3 billion yen (30.3 million dollars) in 24 days since its launch. This makes Broly the fastest film in the Dragon Ball franchise to reach the 3 billion mark, it also sold more than 1.5 million tickets in Japan.

Bin Shimada is reprising his role as Broly in the film, Katsuhisa Houki will be voicing Paragus. Two new cast members are voicing original characters: Nana Mizuki as Chirai and Tomokazu Sugita as Remo. Funimation has the English license and Toei Animation is the studio animating it.

The movie will hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2019. The movie hit Japan in December 14. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.

The anime series that serves as a prequel to this upcoming film is Dragon Ball Super which aired from July 5, 2015 to March 25, 2018 and has 131 episodes in total. The series was directed by Tatsuya Nagamine who also was the episode director as well as storyboard writer, Kimitoshi Chioka helped direct some episodes and Megumi Ishitani wrote some scripts.