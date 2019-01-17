DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Film Earned 5 Million Dollars In U.S. Opening

Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action martial arts shonen anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly , has earned over $5 million dollars in its first U.S. opening day. Here are the details.

According to Deadline, the anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly earned over 5 million dollars in its first day at the U.S. box office. The film is projected to earn $11 million in six days. The previous film in the franchise, Resurrection 'F', earned 1.97 million in its first day at the U.S. box office.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has earned over 3.3 billion yen (30.3 million dollars) in 24 days since its launch. This makes Broly the fastest film in the Dragon Ball franchise to reach the 3 billion mark, it also sold more than 1.5 million tickets in Japan.

The movie will hit U.S. theaters yesterday. The movie hit Japan in December 14. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.

The anime series that serves as a prequel to this upcoming film is Dragon Ball Super which aired from July 5, 2015 to March 25, 2018 and has 131 episodes in total. The series was directed by Tatsuya Nagamine who also was the episode director as well as storyboard writer, Kimitoshi Chioka helped direct some episodes and Megumi Ishitani wrote some scripts.