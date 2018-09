DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Release Date Announced In North America

The nextfilm on the docket is the highly anticipated, which will feature the fan favorite legendary super saiyan powerhouse, Broly; as he pummels his way through the strongest fighters and into thecanon proper. Withthis the film has garnered intense attention from around the world. So much so that an English dub has recently been announced fromthat will be releasing in North America and Canada early next year.The film is expected to release on December 14th in Japan and when the English dub primes itself for relase we can expect a release premier for it in the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on December 13th. With this dub release there have been some cast additions and returns to the film that should excite some fans. For the voices of Broly and Paragus, Vic Mignogna and Dameon Clarke are returning to the roles that they originally brought to life, respectively. Chris Ayer will be picking up the voice work for Frieza aside from reports of his current illness. Expect more on the film to come at the New York Comic Con panel as well. Make sure to check out, during its North American release on January 16th.