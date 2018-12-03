DRAGON BALL SUPER Directors Say To "Keep Watching" After Episode 131 Credits Roll
Dragon Ball Super episode director Ryōta Nakamura and producer Satoru Takami participated in an extensive interview covering the Tournament of Power arc for the series.
It sounds as if there's going to be a teaser for what's happening next after Dragon Ball Super ends later this month in episode 131.
We'll be diving into what was revealed and discussed in the coming days but the item for immediate consideration are these joint statements from Takami and Nakamura [translation via Herms of Kazenshuu].
"Takami: I hope people’s eyes are glued to director Nakamura’s full-force direction and the ending which Toriyama-sensei has prepared for this story. Personally I even get the feeling that Toriyama-sensei is trying to set up even more stories.
Nakamura: Even after the story is over, please keep watching to the end and don’t change the channel. There’ll be something special!"
It certainly sounds as if there will be some sort of message or teaser for what's coming next but the question now is what project will that be? Is it a teaser for a new series or for the new film that's coming in December?
As previously reported, following episode 131, Dragon Ball Super is ending to make way for a new Captain Tsubasa anime. Though many fans are convinced Super is simply going on hiatus, it's been documented on several instances that the series is ending (it's further affirmed in this very same interview).
Stay tuned to Anime Mojo as we'll be covering more topics from the interview, including just exactly what characters and ideas came from Akira Toriyama and what were original creations for the anime.
