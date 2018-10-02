The DRAGON BALL SUPER Voice Cast Has Recorded Their Final Episode

Earlier this week, the Japanese Dragon Ball Super voice cast went out for food and drinks to celebrate their recording of the show's final episode.

Mayumi Tanaka shares photos celebrating the final voice recording for this go-round of Dragon Ball - https://t.co/zSTxUCG9HZ pic.twitter.com/72Nl2obJC3 — Kanzenshuu (@kanzenshuu) February 8, 2018

UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?

The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14

Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27

Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46

Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67

Filler | episode 68-70

Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72

Filler | episode 73- 76

Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing (currently at 126)

*series ends at episode 131

The Dragon Ball community was stunned to learn last month that DB Super would be concluding this March once the Tournament of Power arc wrapped its story. However, the franchise is simply moving on to the next big thing, as a new animated film will be released in December.However, the film is thought to be a prequel that focuses on the first legendary Super Saiyan God so it's currently unknown how much of the original Japanese voice cast will be included in the pic as the film will likely see new characters debut.In the photo below, you can see voice actors such as Masako Nozawa (Son Goku) and Tōru Furuya (Yamcha) who have played their respective characters since the series began in 1986.