DRAGON BALL SUPER: Jiren Voice Actor Reveals Episode 130 Is The Most He's Ever Yelled
Last week, Dragon Ball Super fans got to watch the epic fight between a fully powered Ultra Instinct Goku against a fully powered Jiren; or rather the ones who were waiting for the English dub to release, since the episode actually aired in March of last year in Japan.
Patrick Seitz — the voice actor who voices Jiren in Dragon Ball Super — has recently revealed that Episode 130 of the showis the most yelling he's ever had to do in his career.
During this year's New York Comic-Con, Jiren voice actor Patrick Seitz revealed that Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super — the one that aired last week — is actually the episode in which he's had to do the most yelling of his entire career; something that fans who watched the episode can confirm.
"I do a lot of characters that yell," revealed Seitz, "but this episode was some of the most I've ever had to do." Again, those who got to watch Episode 130 in either English or Japanese know very well that Jiren pulls no punches while trying to win the Tournament of Power.
Patrick Seitz has been voicing anime characters since the early 2000s, and the fact that Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super is the most yelling he's had to do in almost 20 years voicing characters is actually quite impressive in its own right.
Did you watch Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super and the series' epic conclusion this past weekend? What did you think of the grand finale? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below.
