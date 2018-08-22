DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga: Gohan Prefers His Human Heritage Over His Saiyan Bloodline

If you're a fan of Gohan, then you might not feel comfortable with what is happening to the character in the current run of the manga.

Gohan is pretty much nerfed into mediocrity where Dragon Ball Super is concerned. Ever since he defeated Cell, the character has taken a downward spiral for the worse. It’s shameful what Akira Toriyama has chosen to do with the character, and there’s nothing much we can do.

Things have gotten even worse for Gohan in the Dragon Ball Super manga when it was revealed that the character is taking a different stance in terms of fighting from his father (Goku) and the other Saiyans.

Here’s the thing, while Gohan was fighting Kefla, she taunts him for refusing to transform into a Super Saiyan to fight. Gohan then responded by using a special power-up to land a few blows, which managed to surprise both Kefla and Goku.

Kefla then questions why Gohan doesn’t feel the need to go Super Saiyan, and to that, Gohan said the following:

“I chose to keep evolving as a human, not a Saiyan. I'm not relying on my Saiyan blood anymore.”

From what we can tell, then, Gohan has chosen his human side over the one that is Saiyan. It would almost appear as if he prefers being human to the point where he doesn’t want to adopt any Saiyan traditions.

If this is indeed the case, then fans should expect much from Gohan going forward. He wasn’t given a huge role throughout the Dragon Ball Super anime, and unless he finds a way to increase his power level at a high-rate without taking advantage of his Saiyan qualities, then Gohan won’t ever be on the same level as the others.

It’s quite shocking to see what is happening to the character. It’s safe to say that the Dragon Ball franchise is now solely about the adventures of Goku and Vegeta, and that’s sad, truly sad.