BLACK BUTLER -EMERALD WITCH ARC- Premiere Month Announced; New Key Art And Casting Revealed

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-, an adaptation of the eighth arc in Yana Toboso's acclaimed supernatural fantasy manga, was first announced over the summer with plans for a 2025 premiere. With 2024 quickly coming to a close, the anime's website and social channels have been updated with all new information — including a more specific premiere window.

While we still don't have an exact release date, it was announced this weekend that Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- will debut in April 2025. Alongside the announcement was the release of a new teaser visual plus the reveal of two additional cast members.

As previously confirmed, Maaya Sakamoto and Daisuke Ono are reprising their roles as Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, respectively. Joining them are Chikahiro Kobayashi (Legoshi in BEASTARS) and Rie Kugimiya (Kagura in Gintama) as Wolfram Gelzer and Sieglinde Sullivan, respectively.

The Emerald Witch Arc is the eighth arc in Yana Toboso's acclaimed supernatural manga. An official synopsis for the adaptation has not been detailed yet, but the wiki's description reads:

Concerned about the peculiar occurrences in the south of Germany, Queen Victoria sends Ciel and his household to investigate the Werewolves' Forest. As they venture into the forest's heart, they find a village that seems to be stuck in the past and that is led by a little girl known as the Emerald Witch...

Kenjiro Okada (March comes in like a lion chief director) returns to the director's chair at studio CloverWorks, with series composition by Hiroyuki Yoshino (World Trigger) and character designs by Yumi Shimizu (Horimiya chief animation director).

Crunchyroll, which is already home to the first four seasons of Black Butler, will once again stream Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- when it debuts. The Black Butler anime series was originally produced by A-1 Pictures, but CloverWorks took over for the 11-episode fourth season, which ran earlier this year. The official series synopsis reads:

Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil.

All episodes of the anime, including the OVAs and 2017 animated film, Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic, can be found on Crunchyroll.