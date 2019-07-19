DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga: Vegeta Aims To Learn Instant Transmission

In a bid to rely more on himself, Vegeta decides to take a trip to Planet Yardrat to learn the Instant Transmission technique that Goku is well known for.

Instant transmission is an important technique Goku has been using for decades in the Dragon Ball Z universe, but it now appears as if Vegeta will one day learn how to use this technique without ever having to rely on Goku for help.



The 50th chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga has Goku, Vegeta, and others, pinned down by the villain Moro and his gang. The gang members are more powerful than before due to the impressive power of their leader.



Not only that, but Moro managed to weaken Vegeta and Goku once more by siphoning their power, which puts them way below Super Saiyan Blue where their power level is concerned. During these incidents, the Galactic Patrol is being pushed back, while Daikaiohis looking worse for wear.



With all of these problems in mind, Goku decides it would best to use Instant Transmission to get everyone out of the battle and back to a safe place. However, our boy Vegeta would have none of it because he's simply just too tired of Goku saving his life.



It didn't take long for Goku to teleport back to the Galactic Patrol headquarters to rejuvenate, while Vegeta chose to follow Irico to the world of Planet Yardrat, a move that is probably all about making sure Vegeta learns Instant Transmission.



Time will tell of Vegeta truly manages to learn Instant Transmission because if not, he's as good as dead.

