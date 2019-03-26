Kameha Con Loses Multiple Voice Actors After Confirming Vic Mignogna's Status
It seems Kameha Con could not legally ban Vic Mignogna from attending because he had already signed a contract. If they attempted to do so, they would leave themselves wide-open for a lawsuit. The Dragon Ball-focused convention initially revealed that Mignogna's appearance had been canceled on February 02 but recently reversed course on March 22.
Funimation recently announced that they'd severed all ties with Vic Mignogna, meaning his turn as Broly in the English-dub of Dragon Ball Super: Broly would be one-and-done.
Mignogna, most famous for his work as Edward Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist, is currently embroiled in ongoing controversy surrounding what many perceive as inappropriate behavior with underage girls at conventions and unwanted physical interactions with his female peers while recording voice-overs.
Six voice actors and creators have canceled their appearance as a result of Mignogna's confirmed attendance, including Bulma voice actress Monica Rial, who previously spoke out and abetted claims of Mirgogna's misbehavior.
We previously detailed Kameha Con in our feature on the top anime conventions around the world and deemed it a con on the rise, however, this year's event will be steeped in controversy.
Kameha Con will run from April 12-14 at the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas. Geekdom101 YouTuber is returning as the convention host for the second year in a row.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]