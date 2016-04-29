Old Favorites Return To The Forefront In The Next DRAGON BALL SUPER Arc
If you recall, at the conclusion of the Universe 6 arc, the Omni King stated that he was so entertained with the martial arts tournament competition between Universe 6 and Universe 7 that he would like to hold a tournament where all of the various Universes participated. From there, Super progressed with the Future Trunks arc and the current Hit Assassination mini-arc but it appears that the series will be coming back to the Omni King's foreshadowing words for it's next big arc.
Gohan will once again become a fighter and he'll be joined by the likes of Android 17, Android 18, Piccolo, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi in the next Dragon Ball Super arc, which is titled the "Universe Survival" saga.
The new arc for Super will begin on February 5 as revealed in the February 2017 issue of Shueisha's V Jump magazine.
The magazine also revealed key art for the next arc, which reveals a return to action for Son Gohan. It seems talking with Future Trunks and learning what a stone-cold warrior he became in that alternate reality has survived as motivation for Gohan to get back into the fighting game. The full Universe 7 appears to be comprised of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi. Sadly, it appears Yamcha is sitting this one out (though, he's the star of a spinoff Dragon Ball Z manga).
Toei Animiation describes the new arc as follows:
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?
That's a pretty ominous description. Zen-Oh (or the Omni King) didn't appear to be a malicious character so it will be interesting to learn where the threat to the universe originates.
Toei has also released a short teaser preview video, confirming the arc's start date and previewing a few scenes from the concurrent Dragon Ball Super manga, illustrating each Universe's version of Beerus and Whis gathering before the Omni King.
A new OP will also be performed by Kiyoshi Hikawa, titled "Genkai Toppa x Survivor" (Limit Breakthrough x Survivor).
Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- ?
Universe Survival Saga |
