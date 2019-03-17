Rumors Of DRAGON BALL SUPER's Return Surface Once Again
Toei Animation quickly shot down a press release that surfaced back in January that stated that new episodes of Dragon Ball Super were in the works and that Toei was looking for licensing partners.
Back in January, reports surfaced of Toei Animation approaching licensors about Dragon Ball Super's revival and now, there's further evidence that it was indeed correct.
Now, a new report says that the initial press release was actually legit and Toei simply didn't want to announce new DB Super episodes in such a lackluster fashion. Furthermore, the report states that new episodes have been in production since October 2018 and that the show will return this July.
Separate reports on Super's return are coming from some of the biggest online anime and Dragon Ball personalities online so the rumor appears to be on the up and up.
Until this is confirmed by Toei and FUNimation, keep this one filed as a rumor for now. But quite frankly, Toei would be foolish to keep Dragon Ball Super on the shelf after the substantial box office success of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. There's also the fact that the manga continued a new arc that's now pretty far past where the anime ended giving Super plenty of material to animate in a potential return.
