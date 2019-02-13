Will DRAGON BALL: SUPER's Goku Ever Tap Into Ultra Instinct Again?

Ultra Instinct is the latest ability Goku has managed to unlock, but what if he doesn't posses the means the unlock it again for a long time?

One of the few good things about Dragon Ball Super is Goku finally learning how to tap into Ultra Instinct, but since then, we’ve yet to see the character call on the power. Well, he has done so in the Dragon Ball Heroes promotional material, but that’s not canon.

In truth, many fans were hoping to see Goku use the technique against Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but it never materialized. Instead, both Goku and Vegeta chose to merge, a move that created Gogeta, one that was too powerful for Broly to overcome.

The big question is, then, will Goku ever manage to tap into this power again? Well, voice actress of the character, Masako Nozawa, is not sure. According to a recent statement, she said, "I don't know if he'll ever get to that instinct level, but he's always training. He's constantly training. So I think there's going to be a lot more Goku to be seen because he's always training."

Her statement is rather interesting because she’s the official voice actress of the character, one would think she knows. Then again, she might very well be keeping things close to her chest, and that’s fine by us.

Now, with the Broly movie over and done with after surpassing $100 million dollars at theaters around the world, we suspect everyone is gearing up to get the new series up and running. We’ll definitely see more of Broly, but how much more is still a mystery.