Bandai Namco Announces That Paid DLC Characters In DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Will Be Available For A Limited Time
We have some fantastic news for fans of Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ, as the developer has announced that paid DLC characters will become available, albeit for a limited time, completely free of charge.
Paid DLC characters will become available for a limited time, Bandai Namco reveals in brand-new character trailer for SSGSS Gogeta in Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Bandai Namco low-key made the announcement in the recently released character trailer for SSGSS Gogeta, who actually becomes available tomorrow, where they revealed that all previously paid DLC characters will be released for a limited time as part of the Dragon Ball FighterZ Free Trial Campaign.
The first campaign will see the base forms of Goku and Vegeta becoming available on the 12th of October, while the second campaign will be adding Fused Zamasu and Cooler on the 2nd of November; teasing that more campaigns will be coming soon.
Check it out:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
