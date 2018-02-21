Bandai Namco Officially Confirms Bardock And Broly For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ With Teaser Trailers

The two characters are the first DLC roster additions included in the $34.99 “FighterZ Pass”. There will be 8 characters added in total. Click here to see what DataMiners unearthed
during Dragon Ball FighterZ's launch week and believe to be the identity of all 8 fighters.
In addition to the trailers below, the issue of V-Jump magazine that leaked a few days ago has been officially released. With it, comes a few new official stills showcasing Goku's dad and the most recent Legendary Super Saiyan (apparently Legendary Super Saiyan is a transformation, not a title) Broly.
Online chatter appears to be poking fun at the game, citing the fact that it was extremely popular during its launch and now two weeks later, no one seems to be talking about it now that all the quirky story-mode outcomes have been discovered and discussed. However, after securing a coveted EVO 2018 slot
, expect DB FighterZ interest to tick back up.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]