Dragon Ball Z Headlines

Bandai Namco Officially Confirms Bardock And Broly For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ With Teaser Trailers

Bandai Namco Officially Confirms Bardock And Broly For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ With Teaser Trailers

Early leaks of the latest V-Jump magazine confirmed Dataminer suspicions that Broly and Bardock would be the first 2 (out of 8) DLC characters for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

MarkJulian | 2/21/2018
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Z"
The two characters are the first DLC roster additions included in the $34.99 “FighterZ Pass”.  There will be 8 characters added in total. Click here to see what DataMiners unearthed during Dragon Ball FighterZ's launch week and believe to be the identity of all 8 fighters.

In addition to the trailers below, the issue of V-Jump magazine that leaked a few days ago has been officially released. With it, comes a few new official stills showcasing Goku's dad and the most recent Legendary Super Saiyan (apparently Legendary Super Saiyan is a transformation, not a title) Broly.

Online chatter appears to be poking fun at the game, citing the fact that it was extremely popular during its launch and now two weeks later, no one seems to be talking about it now that all the quirky story-mode outcomes have been discovered and discussed.  However, after securing a coveted EVO 2018 slot, expect DB FighterZ interest to tick back up.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...