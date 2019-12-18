Check Out The Nostalgic Opening Cinematic For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Bandai Namco has perfectly recreated the look and feel of the classic Dragon Ball Z intros, with this new trailer for CyberConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot .

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Dragon Ball fans, who have had the chance to watch the original version of the anime, will immediately recognise any of the intro themes produced by composer Hironobu Kageyama; most fans, even, can easily recognise Cha-La head-Cha-La, regardless if they watched the original version of Dragon Ball Z.After Dragon Ball series composer Kenji Yamamoto was fired for plagiarism, the series hasn't been using any of the original music that featured Kageyama's vocals, which has been quite the issue; especially since every single one of the tunes they arranged together are an important part of the series' identity.Thankfully, Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have managed to bring back some of the memorable tunes that the original version of the Dragon Ball series is so well-known for, and the developers have played the nostalgia card with the latest trailer foris only a month away from releasing, and the latest trailer for the game will definitely make players even more excited for its launch — as it perfectly recreates the look and feel of the original Dragon Ball Z intros by featuring Hironobu Kageyama's famous Cha-La Head-Cha-La theme.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.